Las Vegas furniture store brightens holidays with free furniture deliveries to families in need

A legendary Las Vegas furniture store is making the holidays brighter for dozens of families in need.

Walker Furniture is kicking off its 32nd annual "Home for the Holiday" program. The company will deliver complete furniture sets to 30 families over the next few weeks.

That means living room sets, dining tables and bedroom furniture for every family member.

"These are people that need furniture, something good in their life, but especially furniture, a bed to sleep in," said Larry Alterwitz, CEO of Walker Furniture. "They need it so bad that when they get it, they feel like it is an answered prayer, and their life is ready to turn around, and I've seen many cases where their life does turn around."

Walker Furniture receives hundreds of letters from families requesting help. Committees review the applications and visit homes to verify the need. Then the executive committee votes on the most needy families.

Deliveries begin in the next few days with the goal of completing them before Christmas.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

