Las Vegas first responders reflect on 20-year anniversary of 9/11 attacks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The September 11th attacks rocked our country to its core nearly 20 years ago.

In the week leading up to the anniversary, first responders across the Las Vegas valley are honoring the nearly 3,000 people that died in the attacks.

“I was out running with my dog in the park at 6 am and an eldery lady stopped me and asked if I heard about a bombing in New York. At that point, we didn’t know if things could extend to Las Vegas or not,” Tim Szymanski, the public information officer for Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said.

Las Vegas local, Terry Revella, was there to witness it all. In an interview with 13 Action News back in 2019, Revalla shared that even with the time that has passed, the pain he feels hasn’t faded.

“I consider myself a dual tower survivor. There’s not too many of them. Most people didn’t make it that day,” Revella said.

Revella worked as a captain for the New York state environmental police at the time of the 9/11 attacks.

“That helpless feeling that you get. I’m trained to help people. That’s what first responders do and when you can’t do that it’s like your whole body shuts down,” Revella said.

Syzmanski said going above the call of duty is what it’s all about for first responders, no matter the day or circumstance.

“We try to be safe but our first priority in our minds is to save those peoples lives,” Syzmanski said.

“I want people to remember what happened that day as much as possible because it could happen again,” Revella said.