Las Vegas Fire and Rescue putting out fire near Sunrise, Eastern Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue reported a pallet fire on Wednesday around 3:20 p.m. near Eastern and Sunrise Avenue.

F3M. TOC: 3:20PM. 2915 Sunrise Ave. pallet fire, bales of recycling material, good progress on putting fire out, no buildings involved, crews attacking, no injuries reported. #PIO1NEWS. MR: 22-108 pic.twitter.com/J0Bw3uSns1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 8, 2022

Firefighters say that are making progress on putting the fire out.

No building are involved according to the tweet by Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, and no injuries have been reported.

13 Action News is at the scene and will provide more information when available.

#NOW: Fire crews are battling a fire at a recycling center near Eastern and Sunrise.

Mostly knocked down but backhoe operators are moving recycling and palates to ensure they get all hot spots.

No roads closed, no buildings involved.@KTNV pic.twitter.com/2QoDaW9KPJ — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) June 9, 2022

Editor's Note: We first reported that this fire was at Sunset and Eastern Avenue. We have changed it to Eastern and Sunrise.