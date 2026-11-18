LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — George Myrick lives in Las Vegas, and is the legal guardian of his sister Regina. She’s 66 and has a disability.

He came to Channel 13’s latest Let’s Talk event and connected with senior reporter Mary Kielar.

WATCH | Las Vegas family asks Channel 13 for help after Medicaid eligibility change

Las Vegas family asks Channel 13 for help after Medicaid eligibility change

For the last five years, Regina’s been going to the HCPN Adult Daycare facility, something her Medicaid plan covered.

“We do exercise, we do bingo, I color sometimes,” Regina said.

But George said for the last two months he’s been paying out of pocket for each day she goes to the daycare. That’s because he got a letter in late August saying she’s no longer eligible to get that service paid for through Medicaid.

The letter he showed Channel 13 didn’t give a reason, but said her eligibility was changing.

“Her life insurance that she has, they’re saying that she has over $2,000 that she can cash out with, which, we’re not trying to cash out anything,” said Myrick.

He showed us a letter he got from the bank proving they haven’t taken out anything.

“It’s rough, cause I don’t have the money like that,” he said.

Regina said “it’d be sad” if she couldn’t go anymore.

Channel 13 reached out to the Nevada Health Authority, and they provided the following information:

"Eligibility for Nevada Medicaid programs is shaped by Federal law and State policy. Federal Medicaid eligibility rules dictate the eligibility calculation methodologies and resource limits. Whether a life insurance policy affects Medicaid eligibility depends on the individual's eligibility category and the type of life insurance involved. In some circumstances, the cash surrender value of a life insurance policy may be considered a countable resource and included in determining whether an individual remains within the applicable resource limit."

Nevada Medicaid is directly engaged in the care coordination for this specific member. While the State cannot comment on any individual situation, Nevada Medicaid care coordinators work to ensure access to care for all members, while complying with Federal and State law.

If an individual has questions regarding a specific eligibility determination, believes a determination was made in error, or would like additional information about how a resource was evaluated, they may contact the Division of Social Services or request a fair hearing regarding the eligibility decision.

Do you have a story you'd like to share with Channel 13? Contact us at ktnv.com/letstalk, or by clicking on the banner below.