Las Vegas driver killed when Chrysler 300 hit utility pole splitting it into two parts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The driver of a 2006 Chrysler 300 died late Friday night after police say the vehicle struck a utility pole splitting it into two parts.

On Nov. 26 at about 11:50 p.m. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it responded to the fatal crash that occurred on North Hollywood Boulevard at Turtle Hill Road.

Police say that evidence at the scene indicates the Chrysler was traveling south on Hollywood Boulevard at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and the car began to rotate counterclockwise as it slid across the roadway.

The Chrysler then struck a large utility support pole splitting it into two parts.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medical personnel.

The driver's death marks the 131st traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2021.

The crash remains under investigation.