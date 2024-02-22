Las Vegas doctor working to increase physician numbers in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas doctor is on a mission to increase physician numbers in Nevada.

Research shows there's a critical shortage of doctors in the U.S. and it's having a significant impact on minorities.

TRAIN & RETAIN

"The influx of population has continued to increase," says Dr. Kimberly Bates, founding Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program for Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican. "You also have to increase the number of physicians you train and retain."

The U.S. needs more than 37,000 additional health care workers, according to data from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

The report says the shortage is especially severe in Black and Latino communities, which is why Dr. Kimberly Bates is working to address the issue by training new doctors.

"The goal is to increase the number of physicians here in Nevada," says Dr. Bates.

She says programs like this are the best way to solve Nevada's physician shortage.

"All the statistics really show that if you can train a physician in a particular location, they're likely to stay there," Dr. Bates said. "70% of physicians who go to medical school and do their residency in a particular state, stay in that state."

SELLING LAS VEGAS

She says the tough part is convincing medical students there's more to Las Vegas than just the Strip.

"The biggest reward is when we bring folks from other places and they're like, 'Wow. This is a place where I can actually live,'" Dr. Bates said.

And the key to keeping doctors, she says, is helping them connect with the local community.

"I so strongly feel that if you are caring for people you really feel like are your neighbors, you're just inclined to want to stay and continue to do that," says Dr. Bates.

This residency program is only in its second year. But so far, Dr. Bates says 50% of her students are looking to stay and practice in Southern Nevada.

"I know there's a need here in Las Vegas for physicians. So, I'd love to stay in the area and continue working here after residency," resident Alexis Baricevic said.

"I'd like to apply for fellowship most likely in critical care. But I'd like to stay local," resident Ameer Khalek said.

DEVELOPING GREAT DOCTORS

Dr. Bates belief is that when any doctor connects with their local community, it's what ultimately helps them develop from a good doctor to a great one.

That's why she says along with their medical studies, she prioritizes every student's personal development.

"Things as simple as communication skills. I think some of the things people really think are soft skills but are the things that make you the most successful when you go out and practice," Dr. Bates said.