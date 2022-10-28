Las Vegas doctor warns parents about triple virus threat this winter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valley doctors are sounding the alarm as the number of cases of a third respiratory illness is on the rise at Las Vegas hospitals, health experts are expecting a severe flu season and another COVID-19 wave.

For about three years, Tanaisha Ward says we’ve had to worry about COVID and the flu and now we need to be on high alert for a third virus.

"I'm just worried for my daughter, for my boys, and I am just so scared," said Ward.

It's a common feeling for many parents like Ward. She says this fall she's battling a triple threat, COVID, the flu, and now respiratory syncytial virus also known as RSV. Her 2-year-old daughter already has it.

"Coughing, wheezing, breathing hard, and sometimes she cannot even sleep," Ward said.

But Ward’s daughter is not alone, her son is also showing signs of the cold-like symptoms of RSV. We found Ward taking her two boys to the pediatrician.

"I am panicking because my kids stay sick," said Ward.

Her children are part of the growing uptick in valley respiratory cases. Medical Director at Desert Springs Medical Center Dr. Patrick Olivieri says we are seeing more cases of RSV across the valley right now than all last year.

"The severity, especially for RSV and these young children has been much, much greater than in prior years," said Dr. Olivieri.

He says the biggest threat is to children ages 0 to 4 years old as RSV is striking children harder than before. The removal of COVID safety protocols in place during the pandemic has led to infection. With the possibility of a winter surge of both COVID and the flu, Dr. Olivieri suggests getting children vaccinated.

"Hospitals are prepared. And beyond that, we want to take care of anyone who's worried something dangerous is going on,” Dr. Olivieri. “We do always want some help. So the best thing we want for our community is the prevention of these diseases."

Dr. Olivieri says to help yourself and your children by following basic hygiene practices. Washing your hands, not going to work or school if you're sick, and staying away from children if you are having symptoms.

He says for parents with children who are more at risk or have serious health issues there is a preventative medication against RSV. He says to speak with your pediatrician to see if your child should get it.