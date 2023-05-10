Las Vegas-Clark County Library District honored for cell phone lending program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is being honored by two national library trade industry groups for their cell phone lending program.

The district is set to receive the 2023 Library of the Future Award from the American Library Association/Information Today Inc. for the second year in a row. The award is given to libraries that innovate and develop customer support using information technology. Last year, the district won for a program that provides online library resources to transit riders using WiFi on more 400 buses.

The Urban Libraries Council also picked the district out of more than 150 submissions to receive the 2023 Innovation Award for Anti-Racism, Digital Equity & Inclusion. The award is giving to libraries that display creative thinking and out-of-the-box applications for library resources.

The pilot program was originally launched last April and it provides smart phones to low-income residents and those experiencing homelessness. The district was awarded a $200,000 grant provided by the Federal 2021 LTSA ARP Act from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Nevada State Library.

The district used the money to buy 380 Moto G Pure phones that are pre-loaded with Library District apps that provide access to educational resources as well as social and community services. The district said they worked with the Nevada Homeless Alliance and Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth to identify individuals to participate in the 18-month program. When the program was announced, advocates said it helped fill a gap in resources.

"COVID has really exacerbated the digital divide. This will really allow people to have a device to help reduce those barriers to accessing services and resources," said Nathaniel Waugh, the Manager of Policy Advocacy and Training for the Nevada Homeless Alliance. "For example, if they're in the homeless queue, they have to be able to check in on a regular basis and they have to be able to be contacted so we can say we have housing for you."

Library officials said they hope the program will be able to help even more people in the Las Vegas valley in the future.

"We hope that this program will continue to grow as we access future funding and that it can serve as a model for our fellow library systems across the country," said Kelvin Watson, the Executive Director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. "For libraries looking to launch this type of program, the key role for the library is to do what we do best - serve as a community hub and bring together the expertise of local partnerships that are needed to create a successful program."

The Urban Libraries Council award was presented on April 27 during a virtual ceremony. The American Library Association award will be presented to the district during the ALA's Annual Conference in Chicago in June.