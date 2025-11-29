Las Vegas charity asks for help after thieves steal truck with $30,000 in Thanksgiving donations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas charity that helps put food on the table for Nevada families is now asking for help themselves after their U-Haul truck was stolen following a Thanksgiving event, taking more than $30,000 worth of supplies and donations.

Yesterday, Channel 13 showed you volunteers from The GiveBack charity gathering in downtown Las Vegas to help hundreds of locals at their annual "Gobble Gobble Giveback" event, handing out food, clothes, hygiene items and resources for shelters and support programs.

Today, the charity reached back out to Channel 13 to tell us their U-Haul truck was stolen later that night. It included all their rentals, merchandise, signage, donated items and essential supplies.

"As a small, volunteer-driven organization, this loss has devastated us. Everything we worked so hard to gather for months disappeared overnight," said Adan Van Dam, president of The Giveback.

The charity estimates the total loss at more than $30,000, representing months of preparation and donated resources meant to help Nevada families in need.

The truck has Arizona plates, AH76886.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the truck, you can contact the LVMPD non-emergency line at 311, or contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.