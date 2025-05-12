Las Vegas Catholics celebrate Pope Leo XIV with special Mass

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of faithful Catholics filled the Guardian Angel Cathedral Sunday to pray for the success and celebrate newly elected Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope in history.

Archbishop George Leo Thomas led a special Mass of Thanksgiving in honor of the new pontiff, drawing overflowing crowds to the cathedral.

"It's a day of certainly rejoicing, but also a day of thanksgiving to God and we are all astounded that we have an American pope," Thomas said.

The Las Vegas metropolitan archbishop believes the pope is already touching hearts across the world and drawing overflowing crowds at Catholic churches throughout the valley—many say a powerful sign of growing devotion.

"He is a very down to earth and very holy and humble man," Thomas said.

"He is a man that is very dedicated to dialogue, finding common ground, very respectful. I think he's going to have in certain sense a prophetic voice. Certainly, defending the poor and the immigrants, those living on the margins."

Community member Natasha Conrad described the service as "very emotional."

Conrad, who attends Mass at Guardian Angel Cathedral for special occasions, said the selection of the first American pope made this Mass one of the most heartfelt celebrations she's ever been part of.

"Our bishop introduced him like brilliantly. It was so beautiful—his words," Conrad said.

She believes Pope Leo XIV will be a strong leader not just for Catholics but for everyone.

"And I feel that this pope is going to do a great work and we are with him, we are praying for him," Conrad said.

When asked if the new pope might visit Las Vegas, Thomas said "one never knows" but suggested his first stop in the U.S. could be his home city of Chicago.



