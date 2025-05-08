'Overjoyed that it is Robert Francis Prevost:' Las Vegas Archdiocese on election of new pope

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Archdiocese of Las Vegas welcomes the first American Pope of the Catholic Church through a statement shared with Channel 13 on Thursday morning.
The College of Cardinals have elected Cardinal Robert Prevost as the next Pope of the Catholic Church. ABC News reports Prevost has chosen the name Pope Leo XIV, and that his election makes him the first American to serve in the papacy.
WATCH | Pope Leo XIV gives first address as new pope
Pope Leo XIV emerges at St. Peter's Basilica
Having met Prevost prior to his election, Archbishop George Leo Thomas offers words of welcome and gratitude to the new pope:
"With gratitude to God and profound joy, we welcome our new Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV. May the Holy Spirit guide and sustain him as he begins his ministry to the Universal Church. I pledge my love, fidelity, and solidarity to our new Pope, offering unwavering support for his sacred mission as the Successor of Saint Peter. On behalf of the clergy, religious, and faithful of southern Nevada, we assure Pope Leo XIV of our constant prayers and deep affection as he leads the Universal Church."
WATCH | Archbishop George Leo Thomas reacts to election of new pope
Archbishop reacts to Pope Leo XIV
Auxiliary Bishop Gregory W. Gordon shared similar sentiments:
"With great joy and renewed hope, during this Jubilee Year of Hope, we give thanks to Almighty God for our new Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV. As he begins his Petrine ministry, we offer him our heartfelt prayers, steadfast support, and unwavering fidelity as he shepherds the Universal Church. I join Archbishop Thomas and the faithful in Las Vegas in welcoming Pope Leo XIV as the 267th successor of Saint Peter."