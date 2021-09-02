Las Vegas business owner answers Louisiana’s call for help

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Darland Blake’s family is one of more than 900,000 families in Louisiana who woke up Wednesday morning without power.

He said this is the second-largest storm they have faced; Hurricane Katrina was their first. The impact of that storm has helped them better prepare this time around.

“People have backup generators, people have water, food, cause really right now the biggest challenge is waiting for the electricity to get restored,” Blake said.

His family in Louisiana said the storm was not as bad as they expected, but parts of their home were destroyed.

Because of this, Blake said a portion of his restaurant’s revenue will be donated to the victims hit by this storm and he has used his location to collect donations and send them to Louisiana. He owns DB's Cajun Kitchen on 4343 Rancho Drive.

"Just like when we had our tragedy out here in Vegas and people came out to help,” Blake said. “This is how we do it, they're in a time of need right now and it's our responsibility as American people to help each other out."

With no power, his aunt's phone died. After several attempts to reach her, Blake thought the worst. Luckily his aunt’s neighbor managed to have a battery pack to charge her phone, this brought a sigh of relief for Blake when he received her call.

“Seeing this thing transpire being that it is my family and friends that are suffering part of you is sad, but the other part of me knows they are going to overcome, they have before, and they will again,” Blake said.

Blake said this Labor Day Weekend his restaurant will be taking donations such as food, clothing, and other necessities to create care packages and send them off to Louisiana.

If you would like to donate you can visit DB's Cajun Kitchen on the corner of Craig Road and Rancho Drive from Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.