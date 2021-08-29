Watch
Firefighters from Southern Nevada heading to Louisiana as Hurricane Ida makes landfall

Clark County/Twitter
Nevada Task Force 1 Search & Rescue team getting ready to depart Las Vegas on Aug. 29, 2021, for Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Ida.
Posted at 12:21 PM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 16:28:12-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A team of local firefighters is heading to Louisiana Sunday in response to Hurricane Ida making landfall.

The Nevada Task Force 1 Urban Search & Rescue team has been activated by FEMA and ordered to deploy to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to assist crews dealing with the hurricane.

RELATED: Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Clark County officials say the team consists of 35 firefighters from Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas fire departments, along with other staff.

The Southern Nevada team is one of 28 deployed to Louisiana from around the nation, according to the county.

The National Hurricane Center says Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm at 12:55 p.m. ET.

