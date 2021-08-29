Firefighters from Southern Nevada heading to Louisiana as Hurricane Ida makes landfall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A team of local firefighters is heading to Louisiana Sunday in response to Hurricane Ida making landfall.

The Nevada Task Force 1 Urban Search & Rescue team has been activated by FEMA and ordered to deploy to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to assist crews dealing with the hurricane.

Clark County officials say the team consists of 35 firefighters from Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas fire departments, along with other staff.

35-member Nevada Task Force 1 Search & Rescue prepares to deploy to Baton Rouge, LA to aid #HurricaneIda response. #NVTF1 #AllForOurCountry #hurricane pic.twitter.com/DYzysOm6fR — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 29, 2021

The Southern Nevada team is one of 28 deployed to Louisiana from around the nation, according to the county.

The National Hurricane Center says Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm at 12:55 p.m. ET.