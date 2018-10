LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for October 25, 2018.

4:27 P.M.

Las Vegas police are investigating an accidental shooting involving children in the 2600 block of Spider Cactus Court, a neighborhood near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive. Read MORE.

6:30 A.M.

Injury crash in the southbound lanes of U.S. 95 near Russell Road is resulting in traffic delays.

