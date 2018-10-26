LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - LATEST: The grandmother of the injured child is speaking out to 13 Action News.

"My grandson is stable and we're just thankful he's okay," she said.

Police have not stated whether the father of the child will face any charges in connection to this incident. Neighbors, friends, and family say he is a loving father.

"Pray for my son, he's really distraught over this," she said.

Witnesses say the father was physically ill on-scene after the incident.

Police say the child was shot in the upper torso.

ORIGINAL: Las Vegas police are investigating an accidental shooting on Thursday that involved children in a neighborhood near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue.

Officers were called to a residence in the 2600 block of Spider Cactus Court just before 4:30 p.m. with reports of a child shot.

Authorities said a boy under the age of five was accidentally shot while inside the home by another child.

The boy was transported to the University Medical Center and was stable, according to police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Abuse and Neglect team is also investigating the incident.

Officers reminded gun owners to keep their firearms safely secured and away from children.