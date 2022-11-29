Las Vegas-based charities take part in Giving Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two busiest shopping days of the year are over, but don’t put your wallet away yet. Tuesday, Nov. 29 is Giving Tuesday- a day you can give back and support local charities of your choice.

There are hundreds of Las Vegas-based non-profits you can donate to on this day of giving. One of them is the Ronald McDonald House, which provides temporary housing, food and transportation for families who travel to Las Vegas to receive critical medical care.

The Charity Gurus have championed the cause locally by helping to create Giving Tuesday Las Vegas- the campaign has 50 participating organizations.