Local non-profits shed light on inflation struggles on Giving Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first Tuesday after Thanksgiving is Giving Tuesday.

It's a day of giving back and paying it forward.

But, some small local non-profits say they've been feeling the punch of inflation, especially during the holiday season. Gathering donations, finding resources, and recruiting volunteers has been extremely hard this year for many non-profits.

Dale Darcas, founder of Serving Our Kids, a non-profit that serves over four-thousand children in the Valley says this year has been especially hard.

“What the food is today compared to what is was before the pandemic, prices have gone up and costs," said Darcas. "Food is hard to find."

And he's not alone. Wendi Schweigart, founder of Project Marilyn, a non-profit that helps provide women's hygiene products to women in need, says she too has struggled in the last few months.

“Us little guys really rely heavily on community support," said Schweigart.

Both say they recognize not everyone can give financially, but their saving grace has truly been community volunteers.

Click on the links for more information on Serving Our Kids and/or Project Marilyn.