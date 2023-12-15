Las Vegas Ballpark accepting submissions for national anthem singers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Can you sing a beautiful rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner?

If so, officials from the Las Vegas Aviators and Las Vegas Ballpark are looking for you.

On Thursday, they announced that national anthem submissions are open and they are ready to select singers to perform during the 2024 Aviators' season.

Individuals and ensembles are encouraged to send a YouTube link/audio file with an a cappella rendition of the Star-Spngled Banner to anthem@aviatorslv.com by noon on Friday, Dec. 29.

Along with the video submission, all applicants must provide their name, phone number, email address, and if they have ever performed the National Anthem at the Ballpark before.

The Las Vegas Aviators' game entertainment department will review all submissions and reach out to selected finalists by email to schedule final, in-person auditions, which will be on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24.