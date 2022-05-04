Las Vegas authorities consider ordinance among safety concerns on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro Police say just in the last past couple of months, people have been killed, others are trying to sell, and many people are sleeping on the side. They say it's putting people at risk.

KTNV's Abel Garcia spoke to one visitor who says if this ordinance is put into effect, it will encourage her to visit Vegas more often.

"Vegas is a place that you can choose to be here or not, and if there are things that are undesirable, we definitely don't want to be here," said Renelle Jorgenson.

She says lately she's felt unsafe walking across the pedestrian bridges over the Strip. Clark County Commissioners and Metro Police are considering an ordinance to make these walkways safer.

LVMPD Captain Joshua Bitzko says tackling the crime on these bridges is becoming a challenge, and police are asking the commissioners for help.

"If we were to get the no obstruction zones it would take less officers because what we are trying to do is change the feel and the criminal element praying on people on these bridges," Bitzko said.

Executive director of ACLU of Nevada, Ather Haseebullah, disagrees.

"It is frightening," Haseebullah said. "These are public rights of way, this is a public forum where people should be able to express themselves."

For this street performer, he says his livelihood is on the line. He depends on the money he gets from tourists and this ordinance would take that from him.

"This means a lot to me right now, it is not just about money, this is therapy for me when I come out and perform, I was born here, and performing means a lot," the performer said.

Commissioners are still making sure that if this ordinance goes into effect that it is very clear. An extension was set for June 21.