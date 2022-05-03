Would changing pedestrian bridges to crosswalks help control crime on the Strip?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County commissioners are hoping to crack down on criminal activity on the Las Vegas Strip.

Chairman Jim Gibson says a wave of crime has taken over the pedestrian bridges used to safely move people back and forth to different Strip properties.

“We need to make sure we’re creating a safe environment for the visiting public because the heartbeat of Las Vegas and of Clark county really begins on Las Vegas boulevard,” Gibson said.

Commissioners have proposed changing all of the bridges to crosswalks to prevent people from hanging out on them for extended periods of time.

“We’ve had 2 killings on pedestrian bridges and a raft of other kinds of criminal activity. We have pickpockets that work up there and we have the kinds of activities that fall beneath the standard that any community should tolerate,” Gibson said.

Commissioner Gibson said once the change is made, people can expect to see more police officers and security guards on the pedestrian bridges monitoring what’s happening.

“Anything they can do to improve the situation makes it safer for me,” said visitor, Ken Bielas.

County commissioners will discuss the proposed ordinance at their meeting on Tuesday morning.