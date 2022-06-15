Las Vegas Area Council Boy Scouts honor National Flag Day with ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — June 14 is National Flag Day, and for the last three years the Las Vegas Area Council, Boy Scouts of America have honored the day with a flag retirement ceremony.

The ceremony is a way to showcase the proper way to handle and discard the American flag.

The scouts held a drive-thru ceremony as well as indoor interactive classes to teach others the history of the nations stars and stripes.

Since the pandemic, this has been a way each year the scouts have been able to still come together and celebrate the national day.

Todd Walter, scout executive, says they plan to have many more public events this year, and welcome everyone across the Valley to join.

For more information on BSA and/or local events, click here.