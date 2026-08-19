Las Vegas area charter school CEO disciplined for ethics violations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The CEO of a Las Vegas area charter school found herself in hot water with the Nevada Commission on Ethics this month.

According to the Commission, an investigation revealed Nevada State High School CEO Melissa McCormick had signed off on her own employment contract and approved contracted payments to her spouse.

The commission's investigation determined McCormick's ethics violations were "non-willful," a news release shared with Channel 13 on Wednesday states.

Commissioners are requiring McCormick to "oversee substantial school-wide changes within six months," including adopting an ethics policy and training for her entire organization.

The commission notes that McCormick has also agreed to pay a $2,500 civil penalty and to receive a formal admonishment from the commission.

"Failure to comply with the consent order will place the matter back before the Commission and subject her to additional penalties," a commission spokesperson wrote.

McCormick, 32, became a student success adviser at Nevada State High School in 2020 and was made CEO last year, according to a profile published by UNLV's College of Education. She was also listed on Vegas Inc's 40 Under 40 list for 2026.

Nevada State High School's website lists eight campuses across the Las Vegas Valley and one in Reno.