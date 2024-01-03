Las Vegas Animal Foundation took in 261 pets last week. Do you recognize any?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Do you recognize any of these pets?

The Animal Foundation The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas provides tips for lost animals and pets as they onboarded over 200 animals late last year.

The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas said they took in 261 lost pets in the last week alone. On top of that, the animal shelter took in 104 owner surrenders and 85 confiscations.

To help these furry loved ones, officials with the shelter posted information on how you can help.



If you find a healthy, friendly, lost dog, try to find their owner before bringing them to the shelter. The dog likely has a home nearby and a family who loves them.

Foster a dog! Learning a dog's behavior in a home helps us get them adopted more quickly. Just a couple of weeks in a foster home makes a huge difference.

Register your pet on Petco Love Lost. This free program uses facial recognition software to report or search for lost pets nationwide.

Adopt a dog! Officials say they will waive the adoption fee for any dog that’s been in adoption for more than a week.

"Please remember, if your lost pet is at The Animal Foundation, we are willing to work with you on reclaim fees if you can not afford them," officials said. "Our goal is to reunite pets with their families whenever possible."

For more on lost pets, visit the Animal Foundation's website.