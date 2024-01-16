Watch Now
Las Vegas airport traveller strikes luck, becoming instant millionaire

Million-dollar jackpot win at the D gates inside Harry Reid International Airport, January 2024.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jan 16, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A passenger at Harry Reid International stopped to play a slot machine and ended up a big winner, taking over $1 million.

The flier was playing Wild Wild Buffalo Penny Game in the D gates when they hit the $1,031,203.36 jackpot.

