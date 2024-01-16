Las Vegas airport traveller strikes luck, becoming instant millionaire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A passenger at Harry Reid International stopped to play a slot machine and ended up a big winner, taking over $1 million.
The flier was playing Wild Wild Buffalo Penny Game in the D gates when they hit the $1,031,203.36 jackpot.
🚨🤑🎰 MILLION DOLLAR+ WIN AT LAS! 🤑🎰 🚨— Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) January 16, 2024
Last Friday one lucky traveler became a millionaire — raking in $1,031,200 playing the Wild Wild Buffalo Penny Game in the D Gates.
Could YOU be the airport's next big winner??? pic.twitter.com/BCJJNNWjfS