Las Vegas airport hits new TSA screening record post-Super Bowl

Thousands of people are expected to swarm Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport on Monday as they head back home after Super Bowl weekend. Shakeria Hawkins reports.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Feb 13, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new record number of passengers were screened at Harry Reid International Airport the day after Las Vegas hosted its first Super Bowl.

According to TSA, 103,978 passengers were screened at LAS on Monday, surpassing the previous record of 103,409 passengers.

That record was set on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

All passengers were screened through five separate security checkpoints within two terminals at Harry Reid.

Ahead of Monday's travel, airport officials warned it would likely be the busiest day ever at LAS.

