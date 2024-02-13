Las Vegas airport hits new TSA screening record post-Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new record number of passengers were screened at Harry Reid International Airport the day after Las Vegas hosted its first Super Bowl.

According to TSA, 103,978 passengers were screened at LAS on Monday, surpassing the previous record of 103,409 passengers.

That record was set on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

All passengers were screened through five separate security checkpoints within two terminals at Harry Reid.

Ahead of Monday's travel, airport officials warned it would likely be the busiest day ever at LAS.

