Mass exodus post-Super Bowl is expected to be the Las Vegas airport's busiest day ever

Thousands of people are expected to swarm Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport on Monday as they head back home after Super Bowl weekend. Shakeria Hawkins reports.
Posted at 3:42 PM, Feb 12, 2024
In fact, Monday is expected to mark the airport's busiest day in history, according to LAS spokesperson Heidi Hayes.

A post on the airport's X account showed "bumper to bumper" traffic on airport roadways and leading up to the departure curb.


In the days leading up to Monday, airport officials worked to spread the word that anyone flying out of LAS on Monday should plan to arrive at least three hours early.

The airport is advising flyers to use their "4-3-2-1: Winning Play" strategy, which they outlined as follows:

  • Four hours before departure: Arrange your transportation/drop off rental car.
  • Three hours before departure: Check your bags with your airline.
  • Two hours before departure: Get in line at the TSA security checkpoint.
  • One hour before departure: Be at the gate, ready to board.

To help accommodate fliers, the airport provided some travelers with complimentary inflatable travel pillows and water.
“We are just trying to make it a great experience. It's been such a great weekend for the destination, and as people leave, we just want to give them more excitement,” Hayes said.

