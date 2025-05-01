Las Vegas 911 dispatchers honored for role in capturing homicide suspect during high-profile chase

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two 911 dispatchers received special recognition for their critical role in helping police capture a homicide suspect during a high-profile chase that began in North Las Vegas.

WATCH | How two dispatchers are being honored for their role in capturing a high-profile homicide suspect

Las Vegas 911 dispatchers honored for role in capturing homicide suspect

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation presented "The Good Ticket Award" to Kacy Rafferty and Alicia Rivera during a ceremony at Resorts World.

The award recognizes their exceptional professionalism and composure during the high-stakes police pursuit. Throughout the incident, both dispatchers remained calm and focused, relaying important information that played a crucial role in the suspect's capture on Boulder Highway.

"We don't get a lot of closure with events after, you know, it's on to the next call or the next foot pursuit or whatever may be happening that day. So being recognized and this will be my 19th year with Metro... this is the first time I've ever been recognized like this. It's amazing," Rafferty said.

Rivera, who has 16 years of experience with the department, expressed similar sentiments about the recognition.

"We do receive regular recognition that's done at the level of the communications bureau, but never anything like this, so this has been a real big surprise for us. I'm really happy and I hope they continue to recognize more civilian employees as well because you know the department runs off of what everything everybody does as a team," Rivera said.

As part of their award, both dispatchers received a 2-night stay at Resorts World, a $500 food and beverage credit, and two tickets to a show of their choice.



This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.