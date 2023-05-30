Las Vegas 13-year-old heads to Scripps National Spelling Bee

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 200 young contestants from across the country are in the Washington, D.C. area this week for the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Two of them are proud to be representing Nevada. Anchor Tricia Kean had a chance to meet them both. Here's her conversation with 13-year-old Arren Feliciano.

"Dilapidated, d i l a p i d a t e d, dilapidated," says Arren.

IN THE SPOTLIGHT

He says he has a list of words and is practicing as he counts down to his big moment in the spotlight.

"I spell and picture each letter in my mind. I don't really see the whole word unless it's a really long word. Then I feel like I have to try to picture the whole word... Psychiatry, p s y c h i a t r y, psychiatry," says Arren.

He's a 7th grader at St. Viator Parish School on Eastern, just south of Flamingo.

"How hard is school for you? Do you have to work at it hard, or does it come naturally to you?" asks Tricia.

"A little bit of both. I guess learning the material comes kind of naturally to me. I pick up on things fast, but I still have to study," says Arren.

He loves playing chess and the piano. But what he really enjoys, which Arren says makes him a strong speller, is reading.

"Why is it important to you to read?" asks Tricia. "It's important to me to read just because I really love seeing all the characters and stories that these authors go through the trouble of inventing," says Arren.

While he thrives in the classroom, it turns out the spotlight on the stage is his true passion. Arren hopes to one day be a professional actor.

"Probably Broadway, because I want to act live in front of an audience," says Arren.

That may be why, when it comes to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Arren doesn't really feel pressured about competing on a national stage.

"Do you know anything about the competition? Are you going into this blindly?" asks Tricia. "Going into this completely blind," says Arren.

RELAXED & SUPPORTED

Arren seems totally relaxed and knows he has the full support of his older brother, sister and his parents.

"I believe whatever he puts his mind and heart into, he can do it," says Arren's Father, Ericson Feliciano.

"Just do your best and we love you no matter what," says Arren's Mother, Rubi Feliciano.

"We always tell him, just do your best. And whatever it is, it's good for us," says Mr. Feliciano. "We're proud of you," says Mrs. Feliciano. "No matter what," says Mr. Feliciano.