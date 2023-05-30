12-year-old Las Vegas girl excited to head to Scripps National Spelling Bee

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 200 young contestants from across the country are in the Washington, D.C. area this week for the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Two of them are proud to be representing Nevada. Anchor Tricia Kean had a chance to meet them both. Here's her conversation with 12-year-old Sarina Ali.

"May I have the language of origin?" asks Sarina.

HARD AT WORK

12-year-old Sarina is hard at work. The 7th grader from Omar Haikal Islamic Academy, near East Warm Springs and Bermuda, is studying as much as possible for the upcoming national competition.

"Semaphore, s e m a p h o r e, Semaphore," says Sarina.

She says she believes reading is what makes her a strong speller. But she's taking other steps to make sure she's ready.

"How are you preparing for the Scripps National Spelling Bee?" asks Tricia.

"I'm learning rules, trying to work on other languages... The language of origin often helps, and occasionally the definition helps too, because it can provide some clues as to where the word comes from and the spelling of it," says Sarina.

"How are you feeling going into this?" asks Tricia. "I'm feeling nervous, but also really excited. I can't wait to see what it's going to be like," says Sarina.

To help her relax, Sarina enjoys painting.

"When you start painting and you have all these things lined up in front of you and you make a mess and it turns out good, it just feels very satisfying," says Sarina.

She's also a big gamer. She likes chess, the Rubik's cube and board games with the family. Sarina knows she needs to stay sharp, considering one day, she hopes to be a pediatric neurologist.

"She has been really good in spelling since she was in kindergarten," says Sarina's mother, Summaya Khan.

PARENTAL SUPPORT

Sarina's parents feel, she has as much chance of winning the Scripps Spelling Bee, as anyone else. But each of them are taking a different approach. Dad is calm and collected.

"I just want her to do the best she can do... And I'm proud of her that she's, you know, made it this far," says Syed Ali.

Mom on the other hand, is a little nervous.

"I will be so much like, I will be very stressed that day that she will do it. But yeah, I'll just tell her a lot of instructions. Do this, do this, do this. Remember this, remember this. Do that well, and like all the things. I know I'm going to be really stressing her out," says Khan.