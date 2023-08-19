Las Vegas 12-Year-Old sees Maui friends lose everything in wildfire, starts cookie fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a heartwarming effort to aid the victims of the devastating Maui fires, 12-year-old Ellie Yanaga has extended her baking and decorating business's mission.

Ellie, who started her cookie venture two years ago to help a friend in need, has now turned her attention to assisting those affected by the recent tragedy on Maui.

"I started baking and making cookies for Maui because I heard what was going on and I wanted to help raise money to help Maui. And we also have a friend who lives in Maui. And so they lost their home and they lost everything in their home. So I felt really bad for them. And so I wanted to, like, help raise money to help them rebuild their house and, like, raise money for Maui," Ellie shared passionately.

Ellie's initiative is personal, as her own friends fell victim to the Maui fires, losing their homes and possessions. Her empathy and determination have driven her to lend a hand during this challenging time. All of the funds raised from the cookies that Yanaga sells will go directly to a Maui relief fund.

To contribute to Ellie's noble cause, supporters have the option to purchase her specially crafted cookies. Priced at $10 each or $100 for a dozen, these treats not only satisfy the taste buds but also contribute to the rebuilding efforts in Maui.

If you're interested in joining Ellie's mission to assist Maui fire victims, you can visit her Instagram or Facebook page at "Kokua Cookies." Every purchase brings hope and aid to those in need, making a meaningful impact in the lives of those affected by the tragedy.