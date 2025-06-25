Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lake Mead undergoes construction June 26-27 — What to know before you go

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — Planning a trip to Lake Mead this week? Certain facilities will be undergoing repairs on June 26 and 27, according to National Park Service officials.

Here are the areas NPS said construction will affect:

  • Boulder Beach Fishing Pier will be removed and reinstalled after repairs are done.
  • Echo Bay Launch Ramp will close to remove pipe mats and add new materials for the ramp extension.

