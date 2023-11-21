Lake Mead officials reopen Arizona Hot Springs area after fecal bacteria cleanup

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — The Arizona Hot Springs trail and White Rock Canyon Parking Lot are once again open at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Earlier this month, National Park Service officials shut down the area due to "high levels of fecal bacteria" and to "protect visitor health and safety".

According to the National Park Service, officials cleared away sandbags and other debris that was blocking the water's flow, removed trash from the area, and monitored bacteria levels until they were "reduced to acceptable levels".

Some of the trash officials found includes vacuum hoses, rakes, shovels, sandbag building materials, plastic cones, and crutches. Park rangers added that blocking water flow with sandbags and other items to create pools at the hot springs creates health risks and alters the natural flow of the spring systems.

They also want to remind visitors to follow leave-no-trace principles, including packing out trash and human waste. Rangers said pit toilets are located 200 yards downstream of the Arizona Hot Springs along the Colorado River.