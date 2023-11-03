Lake Mead officials closing Arizona Hot Springs area due to 'fecal bacteria'

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — Several areas in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area are being closed due to "high levels of fecal bacteria".

According to the National Park Service, the following areas are closed until further notice:



Arizona Hot Springs Trail

Arizona Hot Springs

White Rock Canyon parking lot on Highway 93

Rangers said officials are taking "corrective action" to improve water quality over the next couple of days. They add the areas will be reopened once water quality meets federal and state safety standards.

Lake Mead officials add this a reminder for the public to follow leave-no-trace principles, which include packing out trash and human waste.

According to Lake Mead's website, restrooms at Cottonwood Cove Lower Campgrounds and the picnic area restroom are also closed due to a water main break. Portable toilets will be placed in critical locations until repairs can be made.