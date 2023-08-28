Lake Mead officials hosting teacher workshops, litter cleanup events

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — Educators will soon get more tools to help their students learn about the Lake Mead National Recreation Area while other members of the public will help make it a cleaner place.

Park rangers have several events scheduled in September including teacher workshops and little clean-up days.

Those teacher workshops are scheduled for Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 and will run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The workshop focuses on learning how to conduct field trips with students to Lake Mead. Rangers said they'll be focusing on geology and how water, plants, and animals have evolved at Lake Mead. The curriculum is geared towards fourth grade students and includes pre- and post-field trip lessons and activities.

They add participants should bring lunch and water with them. It's only available for teachers and attendees will receive 2 CUs for Clark County School District.

Members of the general public will get to help make the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a more beautiful place. In honor of National Public Lands Day on Sept. 23, rangers will host a litter cleanup at the Government Wash area. Registration is required.

National Public Lands Day is also one of several fee-free days hosted by the Park Service every year. The last fee-free day of the year will be Veterans Day on Nov. 11.