National Parks Service waiving entrance fees on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Park Service will be waiving entrance fees and allowing people to visit for free on Friday.

It's one of five fee free days they're hosting in 2023.

"National parks are really amazing places and we want everyone to experience them," said Chuck Sams, director of the National Park Service. "[These] days encourage people to discover the beauty, history and inspiration awaiting them in more than 400 national parks throughout the country."

Friday was selected due to the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.

That was signed in 2020 to provide funding to improve infrastructure and expand recreation opportunities in national parks and other public lands. The legislation established the National Parks and Public Lands Legacy Restoration Fund and guaranteed permanent funding for the existing Land and Water Conservation Fund.

When looking at the Department of the Interior's website, there are four projects that money will go towards here in Southern Nevada.

Department of the Interior

The Bureau of Land Management is receiving $121,000 for Phase I of II to replace the Red Rock fee station septic system. That includes existing piping and septic tank for public restrooms. Officials said new systems were needed to accommodate more people that continue to visit the monument.

Bureau of Land Management

The National Park Service has three different projects that are receiving funding. The Lake Mead National Recreation Area will receive $5,179,000 to relocate the Callville Bay Water Intake Barge to improve access to drinking water for visitors. Rangers said the project will also reduce electric power consumption by installing more efficient components and equipment and sustain the park's fire suppression capabilities. They add the project is currently in the design phase.

National Park Service

Demolition is also underway at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Rangers received $4,326,361 to demolish an abandoned concession lodge and associated asses including four buildings, sidewalks, park areas, roads, and non-native plants.

Rangers said they received an additional $21,963,000 to demolish other unneeded, abandoned, and potentially dangerous structures and infrastructure like water and wastewater systems, a campground, a concession facility, a housing unit, and the Echo Bay motel. Facilities will also be decommissioned at Boulder Beach, Echo Bay, and Overton Beach.

National Park Service

Friday will be the third of five fee free days this year. The last two in 2023 include National Public Lands Day on Sept. 23 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.