Lake Mead National Recreation Area receives $8.66 million grant to crack down on illegal roads

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — The National Park Service has received $8.66 million to help address illegal roads at Lake Mead Recreation Area.

This grant was awarded from the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act.

Lake Mead has seen an increase in illegal roads on sensitive natural and cultural resources located on Government Wash and Overton Arm in an attempt to access the lake's shoreline.

The park has documented 824 miles of illegal roads in the past. However, the current mileage is estimated to be more than double that of the previous number.

On Aug. 1, motor vehicles and overnight camping were restricted at Lake Mead's Government Wash.

The multi-year project will attempt to assess the current impacts of illegal roads on sensitive natural and cultural resources.

The project will be driven through community collaboration and outreach components.

“This will be a heavily partnership and community-oriented project,” said park Superintendent Mike Gauthier. “We look forward to working closely with the public, tribes, and conservation focused partners to help protect cultural and natural resources in these key park locations.

