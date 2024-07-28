Motor vehicles, overnight camping restricted at Lake Mead's Government Wash

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — Motor vehicles and overnight camping will no longer be allowed in the Government Wash portion of Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

On Friday, the National Park Service said the area will be closed, starting on Aug. 1, 2024.

"In the past five years, there have been 1,365 incidents in that area along, requiring park law enforcement or firefighting personnel response," said Chief Ranger Trouper Snow. "We have seen unacceptable levels of resource damage and crime, which is a drain on our park staffing as it draws resources from traditional high-use areas. The myriad of illegal roads and long-term encampments have created an unwelcoming environment. for those who recreate throughout the Government Wash area."

Park officials say they are targeting vehicle access and overnight camping because they are the primary source of damage to park resources and violations.

Rangers also added that as water levels declined, "residential-type visitors have moved in and the area does not have sufficient infrastructure, facilities, or services available to support their use."

Government Wash Road and 8.0 Mile Road — access roads into Government Wash from North Shore Road — will be blocked, and motor vehicle access into the area will be prohibited.

Hiking, biking, and shoreline access by boat for recreation within 100 feet of the shoreline will still be available.

Rangers are planning to assess the damage to the area as well as survey illegal and unapproved roads.

Community meetings are being planned for the fall and rangers are accepting community feedback and ideas on the Government Wash area. You can email them here.