Lake Mead National Recreation Area cracking down on glass, styrofoam

During spring break, there will be “No Breaks” at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Rangers will be conducting an enforcement campaign targeting possession of glass and Styrofoam containers within the park. Both have been prohibited since 2002 to reduce litter and prevent injuries to park visitors and wildlife.

As part of a “No Breaks” campaign, law enforcement rangers will take a proactive and firm approach with visitors. Similar to “Click it or Ticket,” during this enforcement campaign, rangers will issue citations to all violators, and banned items will be seized for disposal.

The park will conduct focused zero tolerance patrols March 24-25 and May 18-20. Violators may be fined up to $5,000.

Rangers will also educate visitors to follow “leave no trace” principles and using beach-friendly items, such as plastic containers and coolers and reusable or biodegradable products.