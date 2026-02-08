Lake Mead Government Wash reopens after major restoration work

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Lake Mead National Recreation Area has reopened Government Wash after completing a significant operation to remove long-term encampments and restore safety, environmental stability, and public access to Lake Mead.

The project addressed extensive impacts from unauthorized encampments, impaired access routes, abandoned materials, and resource damage caused by unmanaged vehicle movement and prolonged stays.

Staff removed all encampments in accordance with federal authorities and park regulations, cleared more than 12,000 pounds of litter and debris, and repaired areas affected by erosion and compaction.

After removal operations were completed, the National Park Service conducted a full site restoration that included creating 51 defined campsites, improving access roads and supporting infrastructure, clarifying boundaries, and establishing a layout that reduces congestion and protects natural resources while providing canoe, kayak and small boat access to the lake.

“By removing years of trash build up, rehabilitating natural resources, and improving visitor services, you can immediately see the difference in Government Wash's recreational value," said Superintendent Mike Gauthier. "The restoration effort was widely supported by our gateway communities, area businesses, partners, and our visitors, and we are incredibly thankful for the immense volunteerism that helped us over the past 18 months.”

Government Wash had experienced years of sustained encampment activity that created safety hazards, hindered emergency access, and placed pressure on natural resources and maintenance operations.

The completed work restores the area to safe conditions and improves the quality and availability of visitor use.

Overnight stays at Government Wash are limited to 28 days, which helps maintain these improvements and supports safe, sustainable use of the area.

