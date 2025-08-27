Labor Day sales: What's worth buying now and what you should hold off on

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Labor Day weekend is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, but experts say not every deal is worth jumping on right now. Retailers use the holiday to clear out inventory, making it one of the best times to save on certain big-ticket items.

Shakeria Hawkins talks to the experts to learn what's worth the discounted price.

Labor Day Sales: What to buy now and what to skip

What to Buy This Labor Day

Retail expert Stephanie Carls with Retail Me Not says the best rule of thumb is simple: if it lives in your home, now’s the time to buy it.

That includes:

Furniture and mattresses

Washers, dryers, and kitchen appliances

Home décor and gadgets

Patio sets and grills — which could be marked down by up to 50% at major retailers like Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Walmart.

Las Vegas shoppers told us those discounts are already on their minds.“I need a camera, definitely a new blender too… and a TV stand as well,” said Jon Broadnex, a local shopper.

What to Wait On

While home goods are a safe bet this weekend, Carls warns shoppers to hold off on other purchases.

“Skip the sweater for now and circle back later. Fall fashion won’t really go on sale until October. And toys, gaming, and big-ticket tech — those are better to wait for Black Friday,” she explained.

That was good news for Broadnex, who says furniture is at the top of his list.

“I do need a couch, maybe a recliner,” he added.

Smart Shopping Tips

Experts also recommend using apps to track sales and compare prices before you check out. Popular money-saving apps can help ensure you’re getting the best deal, whether you’re shopping in-store or online.

Here are three recommended apps to maximize savings this Labor Day weekend:

RetailMeNot ( retailmenot.com ) – A one-stop destination for promo codes and cash back. The platform stacks savings automatically so you don’t leave money on the table.

( ) – A one-stop destination for promo codes and cash back. The platform stacks savings automatically so you don’t leave money on the table. Acorns ( acorns.com ) – Rounds up your everyday purchases and invests the spare change automatically, helping you build long-term savings.

( ) – Rounds up your everyday purchases and invests the spare change automatically, helping you build long-term savings. Rocket Money ( rocketmoney.com ) – Helps you budget smarter by canceling unused subscriptions and offering clear insights into your spending.

If it’s something for your home, Labor Day weekend is a great time to buy.

But when it comes to clothes, toys, or electronics — waiting could mean even bigger savings later in the year.