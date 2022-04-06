Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker not legally hitched after Vegas marriage reports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker didn't legally marry in Las Vegas.

An Elvis impersonator officiated at a faux ceremony that produced a day of did they or didn't they speculation.

TMZ was first to report Tuesday that the two married just hours after attending the Grammys, where Barker performed Sunday night. But Page Six followed up with word that no marriage license was issued.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP FILE - Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. TMZ was first to report Tuesday that the two married at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after attending the Grammys but Kardashian confirmed on social media on April 6, that no marriage license was issued. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

A spokesman for Clark County confirmed to 13 Action News that Kardashian and Barker had not been issued a marriage license in the county, but added the following caveat:

In Nevada, a couple would be allowed to get married in Las Vegas with a marriage license that was issued by another Nevada county. In that scenario, the marriage certificate would be filed with the county that issued the license. Also, in Nevada a couple must have a marriage license before they get married. (Meaning, a couple could not legally get married and then get a marriage license that would be valid retroactively.)

Kardashian confirmed their no-license status Wednesday on Instagram and said, "Practice makes perfect.''

Barker popped the question in October on a Montecito, California beach.

