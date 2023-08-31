Know someone who needs help? North Las Vegas hosting homeless services event

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the latest Homeless Census conducted in Southern Nevada, more people and more people are facing homelessness and looking for help.

Officials with the City of North Las Vegas are looking to help and are hosting a homeless services pop-up event at Tonopah Park on Sept. 13.

Some of the services being offered include medical screenings, vaccinations, veteran and senior services, pet services, employment help, and free pizza.

The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.