Kimmel hosting Las Vegas fundraiser to benefit God son

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The godson of late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is facing a battle with Lou Gehrig's disease.

Joey Porrello, 29, was diagnosed with the disease one year ago. Tricia Kean recently sat down with Joey and his wife to talk about his diagnosis.

"My life is perfect in every way," Porrello said. "I feel tremendously fortunate."

While Porrello faces the battle of his life with ALS, his positive attitude and love of life are infectious.

So far for Porrello, the hardest part has been the symptoms from this neurological disease.

"Losing my voice, my ability to interact with other people and to be able express my personality," Porrello said.

But his expression of love for his wife of nearly five years, Ally, is very evident just by the way he looks at her.

Ally's right by his side through it all, along with their two young children: 3-year-old Audley and 10-month-old Walley.

Ally says the couple first noticed a change in Joey after his wrist went limp. And then chasing after Audley became difficult for Joey.

"He fell even, one time, and I think that is when I was like this is really serious because it's not just your hand it's your whole body that's not communicating," says Ally.

The Porrello's are incredible grateful to Joey's Godfather, Jimmy Kimmel, for helping them find the best doctors who diagnosed Joey and Project ALS.

Joey's dad, Tommy and Jimmy, first met at Kenny Guinn Middle School growing up in Las Vegas.

"Tommy and i were joined at the hip," says Kimmel.

And at Clark High School.

"One of our great accomplishments was we ate a 6 foot sub in one day 3 feet, the two of us each. We have been really good friends since we were kids," says Kimmel.

And the connection he has with his God son Joey is special.

"Joey is the kid you want to have i mean he's smart. He's nice. He's funny. He's an athlete. He's a soccer player. It's ah, you just don't, you can't imagine that something like this would happen to anybody. But someone who is so alive and we need to do something about it."

A fundraiser is being held Friday, May 26 at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club on the strip. A one night, intimate fundraiser called It's No Joke in support of Project ALS. Click here for ticket information.