Keeping guns out of the wrong hands

After a week of six different incidents involving a student bringing a gun to school, there's a call of action to gun owners. And a reminder to help keep firearms out of reach from anyone.

Exactly one week ago Friday, a student was arrested at Palo Verde High School for bringing a gun to campus. Since then, five other students have been taken into custody at CCSD schools for having a firearm on campus.

It is Nevada law that all legal gun owners secure their firearms in some kind of lock box or safe.

"I'm a second amendment proponent. I'm a member of the NRA. But from my personal perspective, you have to be a responsible gun owner. If you can afford to buy a glock, if you can afford to buy ammunition, you can afford to buy a gun safe," said David Roger, former Clark County District Attorney.

Roger was a prosecutor for 25 years and a DA for nine. He shared with us some of the consequences gun owners could face - if someone else gets there hands on a gun that's not properly secured.

"The legislature has provided at the very minimum that a parent should be charged with a misdemeanor under those situations," said Roger.

He says to get proper security for your gun - it's a matter of a quick trip to Amazon or your local gun safe shop.

"Eight-nine dollars for a gun safe. And all you have to do is put your finger tip on the gun safe and you have ready access to your firearm."

That's something you can find at Nevada Safes on west charleston for biometric safes, otherwise known as a safe with finger print entry.

Joseph Lagrosso tells us any safe is a big help to keep you and your family safe.

"Back up key, back up code, that's another good thing to keep the kids away from. They have apps on them, tamper warnings. If someone messes with it, it'll show you on your phone," said Lagrosso, sales supervisor with Nevada Safes.

There have been six gun-related incidents in Clark County schools this past week. It's unclear of the circumstances of how those guns were obtained by the students - but CCSD tells us all of those incidents are currently under investigation.

Any parent or student can anonymously report tips concerning safety at Safevoicenv.org, or in the safe voice app.