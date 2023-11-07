Watch Now
'Keefe D' to appear for first time with new attorneys for trial date hearing

Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis
Posted at 9:03 AM, Nov 07, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County judge set a trial date for Duane "Keefe D" Davis, a former Southern California street gang leader charged with killing rap icon Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996.

Judge Carli Kearney set a trial date for June 3, 2024. He is due back in court for a status check on Jan. 3, 2024.

According to District Attorney Steve Wolfson, Davis will not face the death penalty but could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted. He is currently in custody and entered a "not guilty" plea last Thursday.

After losing a bid for former mob attorney Ross Goodman, two special public offenders were appointed to represent him. Those attorneys are Robert Arroyo and Charles Cano.

Goodman told Channel 13 last week that he and Davis couldn't meet the terms of the agreement, but he still supports Davis and "hopes to get back on the case later down the road."

