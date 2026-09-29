(KTNV) — A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Kaui had to be diverted to investigate an odor in the cabin, Channel 13 has learned.

Flight 4692 turned around over the Pacific Ocean and landed at Oakland International Airport to address the issue.

Video shared with Channel 13 by San Francisco's KGO shows an emergency vehicle following the plane as it taxis to a gate at the Oakland airport. Technicians can be seen converging on the plane shortly after it lands.

Watch the video here:

[CHOPPER VIDEO] Kaui-bound plane from Las Vegas turned around over cabin odor concerns

In a statement to Channel 13, a Southwest spokesperson did not elaborate on the source of the odor or any safety issues with the aircraft.

"The pilots followed procedure and landed the aircraft uneventfully," Southwest's spokesperson stated.

The company did note that customers were being transferred to another aircraft to take them to Lihue Airport.

"We appreciate the professionalism of our pilots and flight crew in responding to the event," the spokesperson wrote. "Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of its customers and employees."