Watch
Local News

Actions

Kane's game makes headlines as Oilers take control of series

Oilers Kings Hockey
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane, second from left, celebrates his goal with defenseman Cody Ceci, left, right wing Josh Archibald, second from right, and center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings Friday, May 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Oilers Kings Hockey
Posted at 1:15 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 16:15:24-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane is happy to be making headlines for his on-ice play instead of off-ice controversies.

Edmonton’s enigmatic forward has an NHL-best five goals in the past two games of the Western Conference first-round series against Los Angeles.

Kane had his first hat trick in a Stanley Cup playoff game on Friday night as the Oilers clobbered the Kings 8-2.

The Oilers have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and look to continue their momentum Sunday night in Game 4. Los Angeles won the first game 4-3, but Edmonton has dominated the last two, outscoring the Kings 14-2.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH