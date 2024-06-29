Just shy of six months since it opened, Station Casinos' Durango resort seeks permission to expand

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rumors of a planned expansion of Station Casinos' newest resort were confirmed in Clark County Zoning Commission documents this week.

Durango, LLC. is seeking permission from Clark County to construct a new parking garage on the Durango Casino & Resort property. Plans are also in the works to expand casino and restaurant space within the existing resort.

Documents filed with the zoning commission details the planned expansion, which would include the construction of a new parking garage with an additional 2,487 parking spaces.

The garage would be constructed in the place of 295 current surface parking spaces on the property, according to the documents reviewed by Channel 13.

Durango also hopes to convert existing space within the resort to an additional 8,258-square-foot casino area and 7,021 square feet of restaurant space.

The plans also include the addition of a 5,164-square-foot outdoor patio dining area and a new water feature wall, documents state.

The zoning commission is expected to discuss Durango's request at its regular meeting on Wednesday, July 3 at 9 a.m. County staff have recommended that the plans be approved.

This request to expand the casino comes less than six months after it first opened to the public in the southwest Las Vegas valley, near Durango Drive and the 215 beltway, on Dec. 5, 2023.