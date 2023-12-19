'Just a weird way to end it': UNLV students attend graduation in wake of deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another semester wraps up at UNLV and that means graduation for hundreds of students.

Today, two ceremonies took place. Despite the recent tragedy that took place on campus, the university moved forward with the planned commencement.

Hundreds of students filled the Thomas and Mack Center, many for the last time.

They were wrapping up their years of studying at the university, walking for the 2023 graduation to get their diploma.

As their time comes to an end, many say it was bitter sweet after tragedy struck nearly two weeks prior. Three faculty members were shot and killed in the business building on campus.

Harrison Jones, a UNLV student, said it wasn't how he pictured his time at college ending.

"It is just a weird way to end it, it was tragic I talked to some of my friends who are graduating it just kind of made it feel incomplete a bit, it is not whole," Jones said.

The gunman was killed by police before he could injure anyone else.

"It just kind of suddenly ended such a sad way so, but we are here to celebrate here today so it is still exciting," Jones continued.

The university decided to move forward with the commencement, but did pay respect to the three victims who were killed.

"Their legacy will forever be imprinted on the fabric of our institution, in the face of such a devastating event it is challenging to find the right words to express the depth of our sorrow and impact this has had on each and every one of us," said UNLV Provost Chris Heavey.

A big moment of silence was also held at the start of the ceremony for victims. Students we spoke to say it is nice to be here graduating and celebrating after weeks of darkness.

The university also told students who did not want to walk today due to the recent shooting they also have the option of walking at the commencement happening in May.