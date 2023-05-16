Jury returns guilty verdict in kidnap/torture/murder case

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — One of three suspects accused of murdering a Las Vegas man has been found guilty.

On Tuesday, a jury found Brad Mehn guilty of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon in the murder of 27-year-old Roy Jaggers.

Mehn, Heather Pate, and Kevin Dent were all arrested in August 2021 after Jaggers' body was found in Cathedral Canyon.

Authorities told 13 Investigates that Pate believed Roy had molested one of her children, which police said was unsubstantiated. They add the three lured Jaggers to a home and beat him before handcuffing him, wrapping him in a tarp, and traveling to Nye County. The sheriff's office said Jaggers was tortured for hours with different weapons until he was forced to strip naked, thrown off a cliff into the gorge, and shot to death.

Dent and Pate agreed to plea deals with the district attorney's office. Dent pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and could be eligible for parole in 10 years. Pate pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping with parole eligibility in as little as 15 years.

Jaggers' family told our Darcy Spears they were shocked by those plea deals and that the district attorney's office didn't contact them. However, district attorney Brian Kunzi said his office didn't ask Jagger's parents for "permission to offer plea deals" as it's "not a right granted by our constitution."

As for Mehn, he's scheduled to be back in court on Thursday. That's when a Nye County judge said witness testimony is scheduled to begin for the penalty phase of this case.